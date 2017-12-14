BELLINGHAM, MA (WHDH) — Two Bellingham High School students are facing charges after allegedly being caught handling an airsoft pellet gun Wednesday morning.

Police said one student offered to give his gun in the cafeteria to another boy new to the school. Both boys are around 14 years old.

Bellingham school officials added that a student witnessed it and immediately reported it.

A school resource officer said this airsoft pellet gun looks just like the weapon he carries.

“I think they knew that they shouldn’t have brought it into school but they ended up doing it anyways,” said Leonard Gosselin, the school resource officer.

The school’s superintendent released a statement which reads in part:

We notified our School Resource Officers and immediately located the students and confiscated the airsoft gun. At no time were students and staff in any danger….We will be moving forward with appropriate disciplinary action.

One parent told 7News she believes a suspension is appropriate but she thinks criminal charges are a bit much.

The boys are expected to be summonsed juvenile court to face two charges – possession of a hand gun on school property and disturbing a school assembly.

