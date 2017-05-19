2 brothers held without bail in deadly Lynn brick attack

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — Two brothers have been arrested in connection with a deadly Mother’s Day assault in Lynn, in which police say the victim was struck in the head with a brick.

Werner Garcia Figueroa, 19, and 23-year-old Selvin Garcia were arraigned Friday on charges including murder and armed robbery in connection with the assault. They were ordered held without bail.

Police say 39-year-old Sergio Sanchez and a 33-year-old Lynn man were walking to a residence from a city bar at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday when they were attacked by two men.

Sanchez, of Reading, was struck in the head with a brick and died at the hospital on Monday. The other man survived that attack.

Investigators do not believe the suspects and victims know one another.

