2 Canadians die in head-on car crash in Connecticut

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say the two people who died in a head-on crash in Connecticut last week were from Canada.

Police on Monday identified the victims of the Thursday night crash on Route 6 in Farmington as 66-year-old Rejean St. Pierre and 66-year-old Benoit Boislard. Both are from Quebec. Police did not list hometowns.

Both victims were rear-seat passengers in a car driven by 46-year-old Angelique Michaud, who suffered minor injuries. A front-seat passenger, 60-year-old Lizette Prince, remains in critical condition. They are also from Quebec.

The driver of the other vehicle, 54-year-old Edward Brozynski, of Newington, was also hurt.

Police say Brozynski was headed east when his car crossed into the westbound lane and collided head-on with the other car.

The crash remains under investigation.

