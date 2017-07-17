2 charged in brazen daylight shooting death, Boston police say

BOSTON (WHDH) — Boston police say two people have been charged in connection with a brazen daylight shooting that left one person dead in June.

Keith Cousins, 30, of Boston, and Shaquille Brown, 22, of Mattapan, will face murder charges after Christopher Austin, 20, of Boston, was shot dead on June 28 around 10 a.m. on Ashmont Street.

Cousins was taken into custody in Marietta, Georgia, officials say. Brown had already been incarcerated on an unrelated matter.

“I cannot commend my officers enough for the work they continue to do to solve these kinds of troubling cases. I’ve always said that we never forget a victim, their families or their loved ones. I hope that as we continue to identify and arrest those responsible for these senseless crimes, we’ll be able to bring some measure of comfort to all those still left hurting,” Commissioner William Evans said.

Both men are slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court.

