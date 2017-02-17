2 charged in possession of over 1,400 bags of heroin

Greenfield, MA (WHDH) — Officers in Greenfield seized over 1,400 bags of heroin during a traffic stop.

This all happened after officers pulled a car over and they say they noticed the occupants acting suspiciously.

The two women inside were charged with multiple drug related charges including trafficking in heroin and conspiracy to violate the drug law.

Both were arraigned yesterday on those charges.

