2 charged with vehicular homicide after fatal OUI crash on Mass Pike

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Worcester man and a Shrewsbury woman have been charged in connection with a fatal crash on the Mass Pike in October that claimed the life of a Spencer woman.

Andrew Ledoux, 21, and Gina Correiri, 20, were both indicted Friday on charges of motor vehicle homicide, three counts of operating under the influence causing serious bodily injury and operating to endanger, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early announced.

Officials said Ledoux was behind the wheel of an SUV during the early morning hours on Saturday, Oct. 29, when the crash happened in Westborough. Ashley Sheehan, 26, was killed.

Correiri allegedly pulled on the steering wheel, causing the SUV to leave the road and crash into a rock ledge off the side of the highway.

Three passengers in the SUV were injured in the crash.

Ledoux and Correiri are slated to be arraigned in Worcester Superior Court on a later date.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)