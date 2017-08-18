2 children injured after getting hit by truck in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD (WHDH) - Two children in New Bedford were injured after police said a truck ran them over in their driveway.

Police said the children were playing in a cardboard box in the driveway Thursday afternoon when a contractor working on the house pulled in. Police said he was unable to see the children.

The 5-year-old girl was flown to Boston Children’s Hospital with serious injuries. Her 6-year-old brother suffered minor injuries.

A vigil for the children was held by neighbors Friday evening. Their family watched from the hospital via Skype.

Neighbors said adults were watching the children at the time but everything happened too quick before they could do anything.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)