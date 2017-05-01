2 children rescued from overturned car in Texas floodwaters

CANTON, Texas (WHDH) — A 2-year-old and a baby were pulled from an overturned car in Texas after it got trapped in floodwaters.

Several good Samaritans went into the water and managed to get both children to safety. Heavy rain has left roads flooded in Texas.

The 2-year-old girl, still strapped in her carseat, and the baby were both brought onshore. CPR was performed on both children, saving their lives.

The children’s parents provided an update on Facebook, saying their baby boy is fine and their daughter remains hospitalized but is now stable.

