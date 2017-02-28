2 Connecticut troopers charged with kidnapping, assault

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut state troopers have been arrested and charged with beating a man in Wethersfield while off-duty.

Wethersfield police say Xavier Cruz turned himself in Monday night and Rupert Laird surrendered Tuesday. They’re charged with first-degree kidnapping with a firearm, second-degree assault with a firearm and deprivation of rights by force or threat.

Police were alerted to the alleged assault on Feb. 18 by a nurse at a hospital where the man was treated. Details of the incident haven’t been released.

State police have suspended Cruz and Laird. Cruz was assigned to Troop K in Colchester and Laird to Troop C in Tolland.

Cruz posted $750,000 bail and Laird is detained on the same bail amount. It wasn’t immediately clear if they have lawyers who could respond to the allegations.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)