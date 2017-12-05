2 crewmen rescued, 2 missing after boat sinks off coast of Nantucket

NANTUCKET, MA (WHDH) - The Coast Guard is searching for two fishermen who went missing after their fishing boat sunk off the coast of Nantucket Monday night.

The Coast Guard said they received a distress call at 6:10 p.m. from the fishing boat Misty Blue. The Misty Blue had four crewmembers onboard and was homeported out of New Bedford.

Another fishing boat in the area managed to rescue two of the crewmembers but the other two were not located.

Joining the Coast Guard in the search are the Barnstable County Sheriff and the Dennis Fire Department.

