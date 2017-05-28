BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have recovered two bodies and are searching for a third person after their vehicle was overtaken by floodwaters in Branson, Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports two others inside the vehicle Saturday night escaped to safety.

Deputy Taney County coroner Bryan Koppitz says two bodies were found Sunday morning. Their identities were not immediately released.

Rescuers are searching Fall Creek and Lake Taneycomo near where the creek spills into the lake.

