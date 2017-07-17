2 dead after suspected carfentanil overdose at Lawrence home

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - A hazardous materials team responded to a home in Lawrence Monday morning after two people were killed and a third was injured in a suspected carfentanil overdose, sources tell 7News.

Crews responded to a home on Garden Street for a report of a possible overdose and found two men dead inside. A third man was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known.

Officials say Carfentanil is 10,000 times more powerful than morphine and 100 times more powerful than fentanyl. The drug is used to tranquilize large animals, such as elephants.

The drug can be absorbed through the skin and an overdose can be triggered by just touching it.

Law enforcement officials and hazmat workers are at the home working to determine if carfentanil is present.

No additional details were immediately available.

Lawrence cops say hazmat called to scene on garden street of double fatal OD…carfentanil may be present #7News pic.twitter.com/x8toDB76ZF — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) July 17, 2017

