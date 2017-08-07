2 dead in early morning shooting in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (AP) – Authorities say two people are dead after an early morning shooting in Holyoke.

Police responded to a four-story apartment building on Summer Street at about 1 a.m. Monday for reports of gunfire.

Two victims were found at the scene.

A spokesman for the Hampden district attorney called it “apparent double homicide.”

No names were immediately released.

There was no word on any arrests.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)