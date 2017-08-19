MADRAS, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say two people died in a small plane crash near a central Oregon airport where people are gathering to view the solar eclipse.

The Central Oregon Emergency Information Network says the pilot and a passenger were killed in the crash about 2 p.m. Saturday about a mile south of Madras Municipal Airport. Authorities did not identify the victims.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkin says the crash started a brushfire on a cliff.

Campers have been gathering at the airport for Monday’s eclipse.

About 200,000 people are expected in the area that’s considered a prime viewing spot as the moon completely blots out the sun.

