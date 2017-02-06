2 dead in wrong-way crash on Connecticut highway

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say two New York residents have died in an early morning wrong-way crash on a New Haven highway.

Police say 27-year-old Erica Farland , of Ossining, was driving north in the southbound lane of Route 15, also known as the Wilbur Cross Parkway, at about 1 a.m. Monday when she collided with a car driven by 53-year-old Andrea Rossi, of Long island City.

Rossi was traveling in the correct direction.

Both were taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Both were using seat belts.

The crash remains under investigation.

