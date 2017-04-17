2 Detroit police officers shot in Detroit; 3 in custody

DETROIT (WHDH) — Three people are in custody after two police officers were shot in Detroit on Sunday night.

Police said the officers were responding to reports of a burglary. The teen living at the house allegedly thought the officers were burglars and shot them.

One of the officers was hit in the arm and was treated and released from the hospital. The other was hit in the face and is in critical condition.

The teen is now in custody, along with his mother and a sibling. Prosecutors have not decided if the teen will face any charges.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)