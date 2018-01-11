2 dogs and cat rescued from house fire in Manchester, N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) — Firefighters raced to the rescue at a house fire in New Hampshire, getting three pets to safety.

The fire sparked at a house on Taylor Street. Firefighters said the fire started in the basement and the home has smoke damage throughout the inside.

While no people were home at the time, two dogs and a cat were inside. One of the dogs was unresponsive and crews used oxygen and CPR to revive the animal.

The cat and dogs were taken to the animal hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

