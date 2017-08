MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police in Manchester, New Hampshire, say two drug raids have netted over $24,000 worth of fentanyl and resulted in four arrests.

Investigators said both crack cocaine and fentanyl were being sold from an apartment in the city. The drugs were seized during a traffic stop of a pickup truck.

The arrests happened July 28.

