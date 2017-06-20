2 due in court after baby’s remains found in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - Two people are under arrest and set to face a judge on Tuesday morning after Worcester Police made a disturbing discovering.

Officers discovered the remains of a newborn baby, after getting a report of a foul odor coming from a garbage bag.

Investigators were scene carrying bagged evidence on Lake Avenue.

Two people were found leaving the scene on some nearby railroad tracks.

“They spoke to the detectives at the police station,” said Sgt Sean Murtha of the Worcester Police Department, “and as a result of the investigation they were both charged in connection with the crime.”

Police confirm the two suspects lived in separate homes on the street and had some sort of relationship.

Neighbors say they saw a woman, with what looked like a baby bump

“They noticed she was pregnant,” said neighbor Paul Gregoire, “and the next thing she wasn’t.”

Police now await an autopsy to see if the baby was alive at the time of delivery.

