2 elephants rescue calf from drowning inside zoo enclosure

SEOUL, South Korea (WHDH) — A baby elephant was recently rescued by two adult elephants after it fell into a swimming pool inside a zoo enclosure.

Incredible video taken at the Grand Park Zoo in Seoul, South Korea, shows the elephants jump into the pool in an effort to save the calf.

The elephants first tried pull the calf out of the water with their trunks, but were unable to do so.

As the calf splashed around frantically, the adults entered the water to make a heart-warming rescue.

The infant was guided back onto dry land and did not appear to be hurt.

