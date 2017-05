LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Two men were in court Monday facing charges now upgraded to murder.

The suspects were originally charged with assault after police said they attacked a man in his apartment on Chase Street last month.

The victim was left in critical condition and died on April 26. The suspects have now been charged with murder.

