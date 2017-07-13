2 families file lawsuits against Massachusetts nursing home

WESTBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Two families have filed wrongful death lawsuits against a Massachusetts nursing home.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that the families of 89-year-old Betty Crane and 85-year-old Vincent Walsh are suing the Beaumont Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough after the residents died from injuries suffered after falls.

Crane fell July 29, 2015 and died several days later of blunt force head trauma. Walsh fell Sept. 15, 2015 and died four days later of the same injury.

The Department of Public Health found staff failed to maintain electronic devices to help prevent falls for both residents.

Both families claim the nursing home did not properly staff the facility or train workers. It is unclear what damages they seek.

A lawyer representing the home has not returned calls seeking comment.

