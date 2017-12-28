2 found guilty of murder in shooting of woman along Dorchester parade route

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men have been found guilty of murder in a 2014 shooting that killed a woman standing along a parade route in Dorchester.

Keith Williams, 21, and Wesson Colas, 25, were both found guilty of murder.

Police say the two pulled guns on each other on the crowded street and that Williams fired, missing Colas and hitting 26-year-old Dawnn Jaffier in the head.

The incident happened during a Carribbean Festival on Aug. 23, 2014.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)