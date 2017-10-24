2 good Samaritans rescue woman from car crash in Norton

NORTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Two good Samaritans rushed to the rescue in Norton Monday night, pulling a woman from her car just minutes before it burst into flames.

Truck driver Mike Machnik said he was right behind the car on I-495 when the woman behind the wheel crashed into the guard rail and a highway sign pole. Machnik pulled over to try and help her get out of the car but said he had trouble trying to get the seatbelt and steering wheel loose.

As this happened, Machnik noticed the car had caught fire. Minutes later, another man got to the scene and used his knife to cut through the seatbelt and the two men pulled the woman free just as the car became engulfed in flames.

“I didn’t care about myself, I was just looking to get her out of there,” said Machnik. “I wasn’t going to step back until she was out of that car.”

Machnik said the woman appeared to be in her 20s and was fading in and out of consciousness. She was taken to the hospital with multiple fractures that officials said were life-threatening.

