BOSTON (AP) — Two people from Massachusetts who attend Harvard are among this year’s class of Rhodes Scholars.

The Rhodes Trust on Sunday announced that Tania Fabo, of Saugus, and Samarth Gupta, of Acton, were among the 32 chosen from 866 applicants who were endorsed by 299 colleges and universities for post-graduate studies at Oxford University in England.

Fabo is a senior who studies human development and regenerative biology. The 21-year-old immigrant to the U.S. told the Associated Press she’s still “kind of in shock” after being told she was chosen on Saturday. She says she’s still figuring out what her place will be at Oxford, where she plans to study oncology.

Gupta is also a senior and studies economics. He’s a Truman Scholar who plans to study comparative social policy at Oxford.

