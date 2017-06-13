2 homes destroyed, 5 others damaged in massive Revere fire

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - A massive fire early Tuesday morning in Revere destroyed a pair of homes and damaged five others.

Residents in the area say they saw flames shooting from the roof of one home when the blaze broke out around 3:45 a.m.

Crews were called to the scene around 4:15 a.m. to battle the fire, which displaced 18 people.

Officials say two homes were completely destroyed. Several other homes were evacuated as a precaution.

“Fire companies did a really tremendous job,” said Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright. “They had their hands full and this could have been a situation I think. where you would’ve lost a lot more houses.”

One firefighter was injured, but officials say the injuries are non-life threatening. No other injuries were reported.

Bright says crews had issues fighting the fire because some hydrants in the area were not functioning properly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

