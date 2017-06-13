2 homes lost, 5 other damaged in massive fire in Revere

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Crews battled a multi-home fire on Taft Street in Revere.

In the video above you can see flames shooting through the roof of one home.

One neighbor said the fire began around 3:45 a.m and many neighbors described hearing a bang.

Officials say they received the call of the fire at around 4:15 a.m.

Two building have been completely lost and five others were damaged.

Several neighboring homes were evacuated and 18 people have been displaced.

Fire officials said they had issues as some fire hydrants were not working.

One firefighter was injured on scene but officials say the injuries are non-life threatening.

It has not been confirmed what started.

