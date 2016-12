BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston firefighter and a resident were taken to the hospital after a fire in Hyde Park.

The Boston Fire Department says those injuries are not serious.

This happened on Gordon Avenue.

The resident was burned and was taken to Brigham and Women’s.

There are no specifics yet on the firefighters injuries.

(Copyright 2016 NBC News Channel. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)