2 hospitalized after jet ski crash on Cape Cod

MASHPEE, MA (WHDH) - Two people were injured Monday afternoon, one seriously, in a jet ski crash on Cape Cod.

Authorities say the jet skis crashed around 2 p.m. in Mashpee off Coast Guard Beach at John’s Pond.

A 19-year-old woman was flown to a Boston hospital with severe, but non-life-threatening injuries. Her condition is not known. A second victim was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The names of those involved in the crash were not released.

No additional details were immediately available.

