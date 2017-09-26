2 hospitalized after plane crashes at Orange Municipal Airport

ORANGE, MA (WHDH) - Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a plane crashed at Orange Municipal Airport.

Authorities responded around 12:30 p.m. to the airport for a report of plane down.

The FAA says the plane’s nose gear collapsed as it tried to land.

7’s Steve Cooper reports two people were transported from the scene to an area hospital. Their condition is not known.

The crash is under investigation.

No additional details were immediately available.

