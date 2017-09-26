2 hospitalized after plane crashes in Orange

ORANGE, MA (WHDH) - Two people were injured Tuesday afternoon when a plane crashed at Orange Municipal Airport.

Authorities responded around 12:30 p.m. to the airport for a report of plane down.

7’s Steve Cooper reports two people were transported from the scene to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash is not clear at this time.

No additional details were immediately available.

