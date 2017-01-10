2 hurt as bus strikes oil truck, crashes into Granby house

GRANBY, Mass. (AP) — Police say two people were injured when a large passenger bus clipped a heating oil delivery truck and careened into a house in western Massachusetts.

Granby police say the driver of the Peter Pan bus and one of five passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries after the accident late Monday morning.

No one was in the house at the time, but the owner says his sister left to get some coffee just moments before impact. He said the bus damaged a downstairs home office she often uses and a second-floor bedroom.

No one was in the oil truck when it was struck, but state environmental officials say the truck’s tank was ruptured and about 2,000 gallons of heating oil spilled.

The cause remains under investigation.

