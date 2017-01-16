MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two people were hurt and three cats had to be rescued when an apartment caught fire in Manchester.

Firefighters say they responded to a residential building with dozens of units on Sunday morning. Smoke could be seen from several fourth floor windows.

Officials say some residents didn’t evacuate even though automatic alarms were triggered. Crews had to help escort those individuals safely out of the building.

Two people who were hurt were evaluated and treated at the scene.

Fire officials say one apartment unit sustained an estimated $15,000 in damage. They say that unit is no longer livable.

Officials say the fire was an accident caused by flammable items left near a stovetop.

(Copyright (c) 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)