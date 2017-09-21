2 hurt when Connecticut mobile home explodes

CLINTON, Conn. (AP) — A married couple with severe burns had to be pulled from the burning wreckage of a mobile home that exploded in Connecticut.

Police in Clinton received multiple calls about an explosion at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by calls about a mobile home on fire at the Evergreen Park complex.

Fire Chief Vincent DeMaio says emergency responders arrived to find the home destroyed but “were able to extricate two individuals” from the rubble.

The victims, identified as 64-year-old Leon Hinkley and 61-year-old Candace Hinkley, were flown to a Bridgeport hospital. They were in critical and serious condition respectively.

The cause remains under investigation, but authorities suspect the explosion was sparked by propane.

Neighbors told media outlets that the blast shook their homes and people for miles around reported hearing it.

