2 in custody after shots fired in Lynn

LYNN, MA (WHDH) - Two people are in police custody after a shooting in Lynn on Wednesday morning.

Authorities responded before 9 a.m. to an area near Massachusetts Avenue for a report of gunfire.

Lynn police and state police searched the area before tracking down the suspects, who took off running, just before 10 a.m.

7’s Victoria Warren reports that no one was struck by the gunfire, but a car was damaged.

It’s not clear what prompted the shooting.

No additional details were immediately available.

