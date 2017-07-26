2 injured, 1 critically, in stabbing near Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two men were injured, one critically, Wednesday night in a stabbing near Boston Common as hundreds of people walked about, police said.

Officers responded around 5:45 p.m. to the bustling intersection of Park Street and Tremont Street for a report of a fight.

One man suffered life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed in the stomach. A second man suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was stabbed in the back. They were both taken to a local hospital.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said trains were stopped at the Park Street MBTA station as officers worked to apprehend three suspects who tried to flee on a train.

Evans said one suspect will be charged with attempted murder. It’s not clear if the other individuals will face charges.

The incident is under investigation. The names of those involved have not been released.

