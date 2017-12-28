2 injured after house goes up in flames in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — Two people, including a firefighter, were injured in a fire at a house in Springfield Thursday morning.

The fire started at the multi-unit home on Sterling Street and firefighters worked in freezing temperatures to put out the flames. One firefighter injured his leg on an icy ladder and someone in the house suffered burns to their neck.

Officials said seven people were displaced by the fire, which severely damaged the house.

