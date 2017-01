CHELSEA (WHDH) - Chelsea Fire and Police responded to a serious accident Sunday morning.

Around 6:30 a.m. Sunday police responded to Broadway Street opposite the Mill Hill Fire Station.

Two people in the car suffered serious injurious and were taken to a local hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)