NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Two people were injured in a Connecticut transit bus accident during a snowstorm, but it was not immediately clear if weather was a factor.

In unrelated incidents, a de-icing truck caught fire at Bradley International Airport and a snowplow collided with a snowmobile in East Haven.

Police say the bus and two other vehicles crashed in New Haven shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. Two people were brought to a hospital with minor injuries and four others refused treatment.

A truck used to de-ice planes caught fire at the Windsor Locks airport Thursday morning. No injuries were reported and officials said airport operations were not affected.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

East Haven authorities say one person was injured in the snowplow-snowmobile accident. The person’s condition wasn’t immediately clear.

