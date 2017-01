DORCHESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting early Sunday morning in Dorchester.

The shooting happened on Browning Avenue. One victim was taken to Beth Israel and the other was taken to Brigham and Womens. EMS crews said at least of the people shot has significant injuries.

It is not known if police have any suspects.

