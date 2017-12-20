2 injured in double shooting in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were injured Wednesday in a shooting in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood.

Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Parker Street and Hordan Street.

One person suffered life-threatening injuries. A second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to officials.

No arrests have been made.

The shooting is under investigation.

