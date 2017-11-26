MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A cruiser crash in Manchester, New Hampshire sent two people to the hospital on Sunday.

Images from the scene show that a cruiser hit a utility pole. The other car ended up on a front lawn.

The crash happened at the intersection of Orange and Union Streets.

Authorities say the two people that were injured were transported to different hospitals. They both suffered minor injuries.

Additional details were not immediately available.

