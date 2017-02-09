2 injured in multi-car crash on Zakim Bridge in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital Thursday after a crash involving multiple vehicles on the Zakim Bridge in Boston.

The crash and several spinouts on the Zakim Bridge closed the O’Neill Tunnel in Boston for about 20 minutes. Around 3 p.m., traffic heading north was brought to a complete standstill inside the tunnel. It has since reopened.

State police blocked off the tunnel’s exit while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)