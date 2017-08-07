2 injured when car rolls over, hits utility pole in Quincy

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Two people were injured early Monday morning when a car rolled over in Quincy, knocking down a utility pole.

Officials say the crash happened around 1 a.m. on Palmer Street.

One person was found trapped in the vehicle when crews arrived on the scene, according to police.

The road is closed and MBTA bus routes will be delayed in the area. Crews are still on the scene investigating the cause of the crash.

The extent of the injuries to those involved is not clear.

No additional details were immediately available.

