2 injured when car slams into home during snowstorm

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) – Two people were injured after crashing into a home in Pelham during Thursday’s snowstorm.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Mammoth Road around 12:40 p.m. for reports of a car into a building.

The car’s driver and passenger were taken to the hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The car was towed from the scene.

The home’s owner was forced to leave due to severe damage caused by the crash. Officials said the home was uninhabitable.

