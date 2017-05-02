2 kids taken into state custody after parents found unresponsive at Cape motel

YARMOUTH, MA (WHDH) - Two young children are now in state custody after police say they found them alone Monday outside a Cape Cod motel as their parents laid unresponsive inside.

A guest around 5:30 p.m. reported seeing two children, ages 6 and 8, wandering alone outside the Sepnessett Village Motel on Route 28 in Yarmouth.

Officers responded to the motel and were met by management. The children’s parents were found unresponsive in bed and “severely under the influence of alcohol,” according to police.

The children were said to be found in good condition. They were properly clothed and had eaten. Police said the parents were “well known” to law enforcement.

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families was called to the scene took custody of the children.

It’s not clear if any charges have been filed.

