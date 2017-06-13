2 killed, 1 seriously injured in Route 146 crash

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WHDH) — Two people were killed and a third person was seriously injured early Tuesday morning in a crash on Route 146 in Rhode Island.

Authorities say a vehicle traveling north around 2:10 a.m. went off the road, struck a guardrail and then rolled over several times.

All three occupants were ejected from the vehicle, according to first responders.

Karissa Harrison, 24, of Johnston, and Henry Feliz, 30, of Providence, were pronounced dead at the scene. A third victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. His name has not been released.

Rhode Island State Police Captain Matthew Moynihan says the crash is under investigation.

