STOCKTON, Calif. (WHDH) – Police in California are investigating after a chase with robbery suspects ended in a deadly crash.

Police say one of the suspects in the car had a gun.

A driver who was hit by the robbery suspects said the car flashed past him so quickly that he didn’t know what happened.

“It looked like a Hollywood movie just the way it was driving the way the car flipped,” said Phillip Rodriguez, a witness.

Police have not said whether or not the suspect who survived the crash was the driver in the chase.

