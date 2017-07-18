2 killed in golf course plane crash

Pheonix, AZ (WHDH) — A small plane crashed on a golf course in Arizona on Monday, killing two people on board.

The single-engine plane crashed onto the fairway of the 10th hole.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the pilot reported mechanical trouble and said the plane was unable to reach the airport.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

