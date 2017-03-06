2 killed in house fire in Milton

MILTON, MA (WHDH) - Two people have been killed after a large fire broke out at a home in Milton.

Crews arrived around 1:30 Monday morning to the home at 1 Elias Lane.

Officials say the fire started in an upstairs bedroom.

Four people were in the home at the time of the fire and two got out safely.

Fire fighters were able to get one of the two victims out of the home but that person did not survive their injuries.

They could not reach the other person in the home.

The state fire marshal is still investigating the cause of the fire.

